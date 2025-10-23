UK police arrest three on suspicion of Russia-related spying

British police said on Thursday they had arrested three men suspected of assisting a foreign intelligence service, and that the offences related to Russia.



The men - aged 48, 45 and 44 - were arrested at addresses in west and central London. Those addresses and one other were currently being searched, the force said, adding that counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation.



"We're seeing an increasing number of who we would describe as 'proxies' being recruited by foreign intelligence services and these arrests are directly related to our ongoing to efforts to disrupt this type of activity," said Dominic Murphy, Head of the Counter-Terrorism Policing London.







Reuters