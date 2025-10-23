News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK police arrest three on suspicion of Russia-related spying
World News
23-10-2025 | 07:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK police arrest three on suspicion of Russia-related spying
British police said on Thursday they had arrested three men suspected of assisting a foreign intelligence service, and that the offences related to Russia.
The men - aged 48, 45 and 44 - were arrested at addresses in west and central London. Those addresses and one other were currently being searched, the force said, adding that counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation.
"We're seeing an increasing number of who we would describe as 'proxies' being recruited by foreign intelligence services and these arrests are directly related to our ongoing to efforts to disrupt this type of activity," said Dominic Murphy, Head of the Counter-Terrorism Policing London.
Reuters
World News
UK
Police
Arrest
Suspicion
Russia
Spy
Next
China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions: Reuters
King Charles and Pope Leo pray together in a 500-year first
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-02
Two killed, three wounded in Manchester synagogue attack: UK police
World News
2025-10-02
Two killed, three wounded in Manchester synagogue attack: UK police
0
World News
2025-10-16
Ex-US embassy guard in Norway convicted of spying for Russia, Iran
World News
2025-10-16
Ex-US embassy guard in Norway convicted of spying for Russia, Iran
0
World News
2025-10-03
UK police say may have shot one of two killed in synagogue attack
World News
2025-10-03
UK police say may have shot one of two killed in synagogue attack
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Israel police arrest man for threatening to kill Netanyahu
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Israel police arrest man for threatening to kill Netanyahu
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:26
China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions: Reuters
World News
09:26
China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions: Reuters
0
World News
06:48
King Charles and Pope Leo pray together in a 500-year first
World News
06:48
King Charles and Pope Leo pray together in a 500-year first
0
World News
06:45
Ukraine says Russia returned 1,000 bodies
World News
06:45
Ukraine says Russia returned 1,000 bodies
0
World News
04:35
Russia says immune to new US oil sanctions
World News
04:35
Russia says immune to new US oil sanctions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:54
Speaker Berri calls for parliamentary session on October 28 to review pending legislation
Lebanon News
05:54
Speaker Berri calls for parliamentary session on October 28 to review pending legislation
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum
0
World News
2025-10-08
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
World News
2025-10-08
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
0
World News
09:26
China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions: Reuters
World News
09:26
China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions: Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
2
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
5
Lebanon News
06:02
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
Lebanon News
06:02
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
6
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
8
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More