Macron to join Zelensky for Washington talks: French presidency

17-08-2025 | 07:01
Macron to join Zelensky for Washington talks: French presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington Monday to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, his office said.

The talks, which will also be joined by other European leaders, are to foster coordination between Europe and the U.S. with the aim of "achieving a fair and lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine's vital interests and Europe's security," the French presidency said Sunday.


AFP
 

