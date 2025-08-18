Two right-wing candidates headed into a run-off for president of Bolivia after topping the first round of elections Sunday that ended two decades of leftist rule, exit polls showed.Center-right senator Rodrigo Paz was the surprise vote leader with 31.3-31.6 per cent of the vote, according to projections based on partial results by Ipsos and Captura pollsters.Former right-wing president Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga was second, with 27.1-27.3 percent, the projections showed.AFP