Two right-wing candidates qualify for Bolivia's presidential run-off: Projections

18-08-2025
Two right-wing candidates qualify for Bolivia&#39;s presidential run-off: Projections
Two right-wing candidates qualify for Bolivia's presidential run-off: Projections

Two right-wing candidates headed into a run-off for president of Bolivia after topping the first round of elections Sunday that ended two decades of leftist rule, exit polls showed.

Center-right senator Rodrigo Paz was the surprise vote leader with 31.3-31.6 per cent of the vote, according to projections based on partial results by Ipsos and Captura pollsters.

Former right-wing president Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga was second, with 27.1-27.3 percent, the projections showed.

AFP
 

