Nancy Pelosi, first female speaker of US House, announces retirement

06-11-2025 | 09:20
Nancy Pelosi, first female speaker of US House, announces retirement
Nancy Pelosi, first female speaker of US House, announces retirement

Nancy Pelosi, a towering figure in U.S. politics and the first female speaker of the House of Representatives, announced on Thursday that she would be stepping down at the next election.

"I will not be seeking reelection to Congress," the 85-year-old Democrat said in a video heavily targeted at her hometown constituents in San Francisco.

"With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative."

AFP
 

