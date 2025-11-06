News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nancy Pelosi, first female speaker of US House, announces retirement
World News
06-11-2025 | 09:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Nancy Pelosi, first female speaker of US House, announces retirement
Nancy Pelosi, a towering figure in U.S. politics and the first female speaker of the House of Representatives, announced on Thursday that she would be stepping down at the next election.
"I will not be seeking reelection to Congress," the 85-year-old Democrat said in a video heavily targeted at her hometown constituents in San Francisco.
"With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative."
AFP
World News
Pelosi,
first
female
speaker
House,
announces
retirement
Next
Ukraine strikes Russia's Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials
Trump: We may work on a plan for nuclear disarmament with Russia and China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Walid Jumblatt congratulates Japan's first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Walid Jumblatt congratulates Japan's first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
0
World News
2025-11-05
US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit
World News
2025-11-05
US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit
0
World News
2025-09-22
TikTok US to hold copy of algorithm, secured by Oracle: White House official
World News
2025-09-22
TikTok US to hold copy of algorithm, secured by Oracle: White House official
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
US notified Qatar of incoming Israeli strike: White House
Middle East News
2025-09-09
US notified Qatar of incoming Israeli strike: White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:01
Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords: AFP
World News
14:01
Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords: AFP
0
World News
12:35
Trump unveils deals to lower costs of some weight-loss drugs
World News
12:35
Trump unveils deals to lower costs of some weight-loss drugs
0
World News
09:48
UN chief Guterres urges nations at climate summit: Lead, or be led to ruin
World News
09:48
UN chief Guterres urges nations at climate summit: Lead, or be led to ruin
0
World News
09:06
UN says 2025 to be among top three warmest years on record
World News
09:06
UN says 2025 to be among top three warmest years on record
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:18
Private schools, Lebanese University in Nabatieh suspend classes amid escalating tensions
Lebanon News
11:18
Private schools, Lebanese University in Nabatieh suspend classes amid escalating tensions
0
Lebanon News
13:23
Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:23
Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL
0
World News
2025-09-19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile; EMSC
World News
2025-09-19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile; EMSC
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:38
Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist
Lebanon News
03:38
Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist
2
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba, south Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
16:03
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
16:03
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
4
Lebanon News
08:27
Israeli army issues warning to residents of Aaita El Jabal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:27
Israeli army issues warning to residents of Aaita El Jabal, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
11:59
Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States
Lebanon News
11:59
Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States
6
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI
7
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army launches airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army launches airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Lebanon News
06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More