Denmark summons US charge d'affaires over Greenland 'interference' attempts

Denmark summoned the U.S charge d'affaires for talks on Wednesday after reports of attempted interference in Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory which Trump has said he wants to control.



"Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the kingdom will, of course, be unacceptable," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement to AFP, adding that he had "asked the ministry of foreign affairs to summon the U.S. charge d'affaires for a meeting at the ministry."



AFP