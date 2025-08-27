Iran says return of IAEA inspectors ‘not full resumption of cooperation’

27-08-2025 | 06:35
Iran says return of IAEA inspectors ‘not full resumption of cooperation’
Iran says return of IAEA inspectors ‘not full resumption of cooperation’

Iran said Wednesday the return of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors did not mark the full resumption of cooperation with the U.N. watchdog, adding that a final framework was still under discussion.

"No final text has yet been approved on the new cooperation framework with the IAEA, and views are being exchanged," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, quoted by state television.

AFP

