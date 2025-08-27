News
Iran says return of IAEA inspectors ‘not full resumption of cooperation’
World News
27-08-2025 | 06:35
Iran says return of IAEA inspectors ‘not full resumption of cooperation’
Iran said Wednesday the return of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors did not mark the full resumption of cooperation with the U.N. watchdog, adding that a final framework was still under discussion.
"No final text has yet been approved on the new cooperation framework with the IAEA, and views are being exchanged," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, quoted by state television.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
IAEA
International Atomic Energy Agency
Abbas Araghchi
0
World News
08:27
Trump says he has raised in excess of $1.5 billion since 2024 election
World News
08:27
Trump says he has raised in excess of $1.5 billion since 2024 election
0
World News
08:02
Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza
World News
08:02
Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Italy's Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Italy's Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire
0
World News
06:08
Kremlin says any Putin-Zelensky meeting must be 'well-prepared'
World News
06:08
Kremlin says any Putin-Zelensky meeting must be 'well-prepared'
0
Lebanon News
03:11
President Joseph Aoun hails General Security on its 80th anniversary
Lebanon News
03:11
President Joseph Aoun hails General Security on its 80th anniversary
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Italy's Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Italy's Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
1
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel
5
Lebanon News
04:41
US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam
Lebanon News
04:41
US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam
6
Lebanon News
03:21
Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media
Lebanon News
03:21
Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media
7
Lebanon News
03:34
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit
Lebanon News
03:34
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Exclusive state control over arms: The central message of US delegation's visit to Beirut—Key discussions
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Exclusive state control over arms: The central message of US delegation's visit to Beirut—Key discussions
