Evacuation of stranded Everest trekkers set to wrap up on Tuesday
World News
07-10-2025 | 05:56
Evacuation of stranded Everest trekkers set to wrap up on Tuesday
Efforts to evacuate more than 200 trekkers still stranded near the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet are expected to wrap up on Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation said, after snowstorms tore across western China.
Outdoor enthusiasts have flocked to China's rugged interior since an eight-day holiday began on October 1, but a sudden blizzard over the weekend caught off guard hundreds of hikers hoping to catch a glimpse of Everest's Kangshung face.
Their evacuation, which began on Monday, should be completed by Tuesday, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity in the absence of authorization to speak to media on the matter. Tibet's regional government had no immediate comment.
Reuters
World News
Evacuation
Everest
Trekkers
Stranded
Next
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Papua New Guinea: GFZ
Madagascar president names army general as PM
Previous
