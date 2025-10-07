Evacuation of stranded Everest trekkers set to wrap up on Tuesday

World News
07-10-2025 | 05:56
High views
Evacuation of stranded Everest trekkers set to wrap up on Tuesday

Efforts to evacuate more than 200 trekkers still stranded near the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet are expected to wrap up on Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation said, after snowstorms tore across western China.

Outdoor enthusiasts have flocked to China's rugged interior since an eight-day holiday began on October 1, but a sudden blizzard over the weekend caught off guard hundreds of hikers hoping to catch a glimpse of Everest's Kangshung face.

Their evacuation, which began on Monday, should be completed by Tuesday, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity in the absence of authorization to speak to media on the matter. Tibet's regional government had no immediate comment.



World News

Evacuation

Everest

Trekkers

Stranded

