Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza
World News
27-08-2025 | 08:02
Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza
Turkey's foreign ministry lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday over remarks acknowledging the Armenian genocide, denouncing them as a bid to cover up the bloodshed in Gaza.
"Netanyahu's statement regarding the events of 1915 is an attempt to exploit past tragedies for political reasons. Netanyahu ... is attempting to cover up the crimes he and his government have committed," it said.
AFP
World News
Turkey
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Armenia
Genocide
Gaza
