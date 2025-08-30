China's role in upholding multilateralism is fundamental, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a security forum meeting on Saturday.



Xi in turn said China would always be a "reliable partner" to the U.N. and continue to provide "stability and certainty."



Guterres is in China's northern port city of Tianjin for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Middle East will gather with Xi in a powerful show of Global South solidarity.





