Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 20: health ministry

World News
03-11-2025 | 00:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 20: health ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 20: health ministry

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan overnight killed more than 20 people and injured around 320, the health ministry said Monday.

In the Balkh and Samangan provinces "around 320 countrymen have been injured and more than 20 have been killed," ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said in a video message shared with journalists, specifying that this was a preliminary toll.

AFP

World News

earthquake

death

rises

health

ministry

Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 622

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

Afghanistan earthquake death toll tops 2,200

LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

Afghanistan earthquake death toll more than 800: Govt spokesman

LBCI
World News
2025-09-02

Afghan Red Crescent: Earthquake death toll rises to 1,124

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:19

Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP

LBCI
World News
00:15

Hegseth visits South Korea for talks on U.S. troops, tour of DMZ border

LBCI
World News
00:10

Trump says there 'could be' US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or airstrikes

LBCI
World News
12:22

OPEC+ agrees slight oil production hike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01

Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

LBCI
Middle East News
05:28

Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More