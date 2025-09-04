Macron says 26 countries offer to participate in Ukraine's post-war security

Twenty-six countries have signed up to contribute to Ukraine's security after any ceasefire or peace deal with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.



"We have today 26 countries who have formally committed -- some others have not yet taken a position -- to deploy as a 'reassurance force' troops in Ukraine, or be present on the ground, in the sea, or in the air," Macron told reporters after a meeting of Kyiv allies.



He added that "this force does not seek to wage any war on Russia."



