Meloni repeats Italy will not deploy troops to Ukraine
World News
04-09-2025 | 11:47
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated to allies Thursday that Italy will not send troops to Ukraine, but it could help monitor any potential peace deal, her office said.
Meloni took part in a summit of Ukraine's "coalition of the willing" allies by video, "reiterating Italy's unwillingness to send troops to Ukraine ... Meloni confirmed her openness to supporting a potential ceasefire with monitoring and training initiatives outside Ukraine's borders," it said.
AFP
World News
Meloni
Italy
Troops
Ukraine
Next
China denies conspiring with N.Korea, Russia against US
Rubio on US strike on alleged drug boat: 'It'll happen again'
Previous
