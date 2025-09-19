News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Estonia says Russian jets breach airspace in 'brazen' incursion
World News
19-09-2025 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Estonia says Russian jets breach airspace in 'brazen' incursion
Three Russian military jets on Friday violated NATO member Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes in an "unprecedentedly brazen" incursion, its government said, amid rising tensions on the alliance's eastern flank.
The incident comes just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10, prompting NATO jets to down some of them and Western officials to say Russia was testing the alliance's readiness and resolve.
It also comes three days after Russian and Belarusian military forces ended joint military exercises, called Zapad 2025.
Tallinn said on Friday the three MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission and stayed there for a total of 12 minutes.
"Russia has violated Estonian airspace four times already this year, which is unacceptable in itself, but today's violation, during which three fighter jets entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.
"Russia's ever-increasing testing of borders and aggressiveness must be responded to by rapidly strengthening political and economic pressure."
The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but its jets routinely fly over the Baltic Sea between mainland Russia and its exclave of Kaliningrad, where Russia's Baltic Fleet is based.
Reuters
World News
Russia
NATO
Estonia
Incursion
Tallinn
Next
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile; EMSC
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-13
Estonia expels Russian diplomat over 'interference'
World News
2025-08-13
Estonia expels Russian diplomat over 'interference'
0
World News
2025-09-14
Violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones 'unacceptable': EU's Kallas
World News
2025-09-14
Violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones 'unacceptable': EU's Kallas
0
World News
2025-08-05
Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region
World News
2025-08-05
Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Kuwait closes airspace 'temporarily' after Iran attacks US base in Qatar
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Kuwait closes airspace 'temporarily' after Iran attacks US base in Qatar
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:18
Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25
World News
14:18
Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25
0
World News
14:11
US waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean, Venezuela says
World News
14:11
US waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean, Venezuela says
0
World News
13:45
White House seeking Congress' approval to sell Israel $6 bln in weapons, WSJ reports
World News
13:45
White House seeking Congress' approval to sell Israel $6 bln in weapons, WSJ reports
0
World News
12:18
Iran calls UN council's nuclear sanctions vote 'unlawful'
World News
12:18
Iran calls UN council's nuclear sanctions vote 'unlawful'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
MP Farid Boustany calls on MEA to cap ticket prices during peak travel season
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
MP Farid Boustany calls on MEA to cap ticket prices during peak travel season
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-20
Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says
Lebanon News
2025-08-20
Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says
0
World News
2025-06-02
Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency
World News
2025-06-02
Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency
0
Middle East News
11:09
UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions
Middle East News
11:09
UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:53
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
2
Lebanon News
10:08
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
Lebanon News
10:08
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
3
Lebanon News
08:07
One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital
Lebanon News
08:07
One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital
4
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
6
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
7
Lebanon News
02:54
Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south
Lebanon News
02:54
Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south
8
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More