Estonia says Russian jets breach airspace in 'brazen' incursion

World News
19-09-2025 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Estonia says Russian jets breach airspace in &#39;brazen&#39; incursion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Estonia says Russian jets breach airspace in 'brazen' incursion

Three Russian military jets on Friday violated NATO member Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes in an "unprecedentedly brazen" incursion, its government said, amid rising tensions on the alliance's eastern flank.

The incident comes just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10, prompting NATO jets to down some of them and Western officials to say Russia was testing the alliance's readiness and resolve.

It also comes three days after Russian and Belarusian military forces ended joint military exercises, called Zapad 2025.

Tallinn said on Friday the three MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission and stayed there for a total of 12 minutes.

"Russia has violated Estonian airspace four times already this year, which is unacceptable in itself, but today's violation, during which three fighter jets entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"Russia's ever-increasing testing of borders and aggressiveness must be responded to by rapidly strengthening political and economic pressure."

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but its jets routinely fly over the Baltic Sea between mainland Russia and its exclave of Kaliningrad, where Russia's Baltic Fleet is based.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

NATO

Estonia

Incursion

Tallinn

LBCI Next
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile; EMSC
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-13

Estonia expels Russian diplomat over 'interference'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-14

Violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones 'unacceptable': EU's Kallas

LBCI
World News
2025-08-05

Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

Kuwait closes airspace 'temporarily' after Iran attacks US base in Qatar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:18

Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25

LBCI
World News
14:11

US waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean, Venezuela says

LBCI
World News
13:45

White House seeking Congress' approval to sell Israel $6 bln in weapons, WSJ reports

LBCI
World News
12:18

Iran calls UN council's nuclear sanctions vote 'unlawful'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-02

MP Farid Boustany calls on MEA to cap ticket prices during peak travel season

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-20

Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says

LBCI
World News
2025-06-02

Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More