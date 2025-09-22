News
NATO to hold talks Tuesday on Russian jets in Estonia
World News
22-09-2025 | 06:46
NATO to hold talks Tuesday on Russian jets in Estonia
NATO ambassadors will hold talks on Tuesday on the violation by Russian fighter jets of Estonian airspace, after Tallinn called urgent consultations under Article 4 of the alliance's founding treaty.
NATO scrambled jets after three Russian MiG-31 fighters on Friday breached Estonian airspace for some 12 minutes, triggering complaints of a dangerous new provocation and a denial from Moscow.
Estonia immediately called for the urgent talks with NATO allies, less than two weeks after Poland did the same after claiming an incursion by a wave of Russian drones.
Under Article 4, any member can call emergency discussions when it feels its "territorial integrity, political independence or security" are at risk.
Tuesday's talks will be the third time Article 4 has been invoked since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the ninth time it has been triggered in the alliance's 79-year history.
AFP
