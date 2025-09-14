Violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones 'unacceptable': EU's Kallas

14-09-2025 | 09:49
Violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones &#39;unacceptable&#39;: EU&#39;s Kallas
Violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones 'unacceptable': EU's Kallas

The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday slammed as "unacceptable" the entry of a Russian drone into Romanian airspace, accusing Moscow of a "reckless escalation."

"The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is yet another unacceptable breach of an EU member state's sovereignty," Kallas wrote on X. "This continued reckless escalation threatens regional security. We stand in solidarity with Romania. I am in close contact with the Romanian government."



AFP
 

