NATO taking Denmark drone incidents 'very seriously': Rutte

World News
25-09-2025 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO taking Denmark drone incidents &#39;very seriously&#39;: Rutte
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
NATO taking Denmark drone incidents 'very seriously': Rutte

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Thursday the alliance was taking drone flights over airports in Denmark "very seriously", and was working on making sure key infrastructure was protected.

"Just spoke with Denmark's PM Mette Frederiksen about the drone situation, which we take very seriously," Rutte wrote on X.

"NATO Allies and Denmark are working together on how we can ensure the safety and security of our critical infrastructure."

AFP

World News

taking

Denmark

drone

incidents

'very

seriously':

Rutte

LBCI Next
Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky
France's Sarkozy slams verdict as 'extremely serious for rule of law'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-14

Ukraine will get 'massive numbers' of weapons under NATO-US deal: Rutte

LBCI
World News
2025-09-23

Denmark PM says airport drone incident 'serious attack' on key infrastructure

LBCI
World News
2025-07-13

NATO's Rutte to meet with Trump in Washington next week

LBCI
World News
2025-08-27

Denmark summons US charge d'affaires over Greenland 'interference' attempts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:24

Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky

LBCI
World News
08:02

France's Sarkozy slams verdict as 'extremely serious for rule of law'

LBCI
World News
07:29

France's Sarkozy given 5-year sentence, must go to prison

LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

French jihadist Adrien Guihal to be tried in Iraq: Source close to probe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-09

Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Lebanon's Environment Minister discusses ministry's digital transformation initiative with UNDP official

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-19

Saudi Prince Al-Walid bin Khaled bin Talal dies after 20 years in coma

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More