News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Theatre
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says hit military targets in mass strike on Ukraine
World News
28-09-2025 | 05:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says hit military targets in mass strike on Ukraine
Russia on Sunday said it had hit military targets during a mass overnight strike on Ukraine, which Kyiv reported killed four civilians and wounded many dozens.
"Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike ... against Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises," Moscow's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Russia
Strike
Ukraine
Kyiv
Next
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit
Sweeping UN sanctions return to hit Iran after nuclear talks fail
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-28
Russia says latest Ukraine strikes hit 'military' targets
World News
2025-08-28
Russia says latest Ukraine strikes hit 'military' targets
0
World News
2025-09-07
Russia says targeted military sites after Ukraine government building hit
World News
2025-09-07
Russia says targeted military sites after Ukraine government building hit
0
World News
2025-08-22
Trump says 'not happy' that Russia hit US factory in Ukraine
World News
2025-08-22
Trump says 'not happy' that Russia hit US factory in Ukraine
0
World News
2025-08-28
White House says Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later
World News
2025-08-28
White House says Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:14
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit
World News
08:14
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit
0
World News
05:18
Sweeping UN sanctions return to hit Iran after nuclear talks fail
World News
05:18
Sweeping UN sanctions return to hit Iran after nuclear talks fail
0
World News
12:40
Russian FM says West 'sabotaging' Iran diplomacy with UN sanctions
World News
12:40
Russian FM says West 'sabotaging' Iran diplomacy with UN sanctions
0
World News
12:36
Russian FM warns of 'decisive response' to any 'aggression'
World News
12:36
Russian FM warns of 'decisive response' to any 'aggression'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
0
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
0
Middle East News
06:48
Israel hails sanctions as response to Iran nuclear 'violations'
Middle East News
06:48
Israel hails sanctions as response to Iran nuclear 'violations'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
2
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
7
World News
10:42
Trump says authorizing troop deployment in Portland
World News
10:42
Trump says authorizing troop deployment in Portland
8
World News
10:17
Ukraine received Patriot system from Israel: Zelensky
World News
10:17
Ukraine received Patriot system from Israel: Zelensky
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More