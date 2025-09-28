News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Theatre
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sweeping UN sanctions return to hit Iran after nuclear talks fail
World News
28-09-2025 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Sweeping UN sanctions return to hit Iran after nuclear talks fail
Widespread U.N. sanctions against Iran returned into force late Saturday for the first time in a decade, after last-ditch nuclear talks with Western powers failed to produce a breakthrough.
The sanctions, three months after Israel and the United States bombed Iran, bar dealings related to Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missiles program and are also expected to have wider effects on its troubled economy.
European and U.S. diplomats stressed immediately after the resumption of sanctions that diplomacy was not over.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Tehran to "accept direct talks, held in good faith."
He also called on U.N. member states to "immediately" implement sanctions to "pressure Iran's leaders to do what is right for their nation, and best for the safety of the world."
The British, French, and German foreign ministers said in a joint statement they would continue to seek "a new diplomatic solution to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon."
They also called on Tehran "to refrain from any escalatory action."
Iran has allowed U.N. inspectors to return to its nuclear sites, but President Masoud Pezeshkian said the United States had offered only a short reprieve in return for handing over its whole stockpile of enriched uranium, a proposal he described as unacceptable.
An 11th-hour effort by Iran allies, Russia, and China, to postpone the sanctions until April failed to win enough votes in the Security Council on Friday, leading to the measures taking effect at midnight GMT Sunday, or 8 p.m. on Saturday in New York.
Germany, which triggered the return of sanctions alongside Britain and France, had "no choice" as Iran was not complying with its obligations, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.
"For us, it is imperative: Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon," he told the U.N. General Assembly.
"But let me emphasize: we remain open to negotiations on a new agreement. Diplomacy can and should continue."
Russia made clear it would not enforce the sanctions, considering them invalid.
The sanctions "finally exposed the West's policy of sabotaging the pursuit of constructive solutions in the U.N. Security Council, as well as its desire to extract unilateral concessions from Tehran through blackmail and pressure," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Iran has long contended that it is not seeking nuclear weapons.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Sanctions
Iran
Nuclear
Israel
United States
Russia
China
Next
Russia says hit military targets in mass strike on Ukraine
Russian FM says West 'sabotaging' Iran diplomacy with UN sanctions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-26
UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions
Middle East News
2025-09-26
UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions
0
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Iran, European powers struggle to reach deal over return of UN sanctions
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Iran, European powers struggle to reach deal over return of UN sanctions
0
Middle East News
2025-07-25
Iran and Europeans begin nuclear talks with questions over future UN sanctions
Middle East News
2025-07-25
Iran and Europeans begin nuclear talks with questions over future UN sanctions
0
Middle East News
2025-07-18
French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-07-18
French diplomatic source: European ministers urged Iran to immediately return to nuclear talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:14
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit
World News
08:14
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit
0
World News
05:45
Russia says hit military targets in mass strike on Ukraine
World News
05:45
Russia says hit military targets in mass strike on Ukraine
0
World News
12:40
Russian FM says West 'sabotaging' Iran diplomacy with UN sanctions
World News
12:40
Russian FM says West 'sabotaging' Iran diplomacy with UN sanctions
0
World News
12:36
Russian FM warns of 'decisive response' to any 'aggression'
World News
12:36
Russian FM warns of 'decisive response' to any 'aggression'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
0
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
0
Middle East News
06:48
Israel hails sanctions as response to Iran nuclear 'violations'
Middle East News
06:48
Israel hails sanctions as response to Iran nuclear 'violations'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
2
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
7
World News
10:42
Trump says authorizing troop deployment in Portland
World News
10:42
Trump says authorizing troop deployment in Portland
8
World News
10:17
Ukraine received Patriot system from Israel: Zelensky
World News
10:17
Ukraine received Patriot system from Israel: Zelensky
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More