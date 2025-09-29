Nationwide internet blackout hits Afghanistan: AFP journalists

A huge internet blackout hit Afghanistan on Monday, weeks after Taliban authorities began severing fiber optic connections in multiple provinces.



AFP lost communication with its bureau in the capital Kabul around 6:15 pm (1315 GMT).



"We're now observing national connectivity at 14 percent of ordinary levels," said Netblocks, a watchdog organization that monitors cybersecurity and internet governance.



"A nation-wide telecoms blackout is now in effect."



AFP