Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown'

30-09-2025 | 13:33
Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday there would probably be a U.S. government shutdown, blaming Democrats for the stalled talks with Republicans on a funding deal.

"We'll probably have a shutdown," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office just hours before a midnight deadline for a deal. "Nothing is inevitable but I would say it's probably likely."
 
AFP

