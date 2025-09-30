US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit

World News
30-09-2025 | 10:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit

The United States is sending anti-drone capabilities to Denmark as it hosts an EU summit this week, the Danish defense ministry said Tuesday, after drones appeared over the Nordic country causing several airport closures.

"We are pleased and grateful that the USA also supports Denmark with anti-drone capabilities in connection with the upcoming summit," the defense ministry said in a post to X.

Copenhagen is to host an EU summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

AFP

World News

sending

anti-drone

system

Denmark

summit

LBCI Next
Taliban's telecoms shutdown 'risks inflicting significant harm' on Afghans: UN
Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-28

Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit

LBCI
World News
2025-08-30

EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians

LBCI
World News
2025-08-15

Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit

LBCI
World News
2025-08-05

Sweden, Norway, Denmark give $486 mln to NATO project to send US weapons to Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:52

Putin wants to distract EU from Ukraine with air incursions: Estonia PM

LBCI
World News
13:33

Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41

UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
10:36

Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off central Philippines: USGS

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-14

Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-26

At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport

LBCI
World News
2025-07-01

Over 14 million people could die from US foreign aid cuts, study shows

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More