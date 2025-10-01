Macron says France, Germany must keep working together on European fighter jet

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said France and Germany must "stay the course" and keep working jointly on the European fighter jet programme, after tension over the project.



"Arms companies on both sides are claiming leadership," Macron said in an interview with German daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "It is therefore up to us to stay the course of what we consider to be in the general Franco-German interest and to continue working on joint solutions."



AFP