News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron says France, Germany must keep working together on European fighter jet
World News
01-10-2025 | 09:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron says France, Germany must keep working together on European fighter jet
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said France and Germany must "stay the course" and keep working jointly on the European fighter jet programme, after tension over the project.
"Arms companies on both sides are claiming leadership," Macron said in an interview with German daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "It is therefore up to us to stay the course of what we consider to be in the general Franco-German interest and to continue working on joint solutions."
AFP
World News
France,
Germany
working
together
European
fighter
Next
Dozens killed as powerful quake strikes central Philippines
Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-29
Sweden, France, Germany boost security at Denmark's European summits
World News
2025-09-29
Sweden, France, Germany boost security at Denmark's European summits
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-25
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-08-25
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
0
World News
2025-09-23
Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week
World News
2025-09-23
Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week
0
World News
2025-08-28
Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes killing pilot ahead of air show
World News
2025-08-28
Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes killing pilot ahead of air show
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:37
US Senate rejects Republican plan to end government shutdown
World News
12:37
US Senate rejects Republican plan to end government shutdown
0
World News
11:29
Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks
World News
11:29
Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks
0
World News
09:55
Oktoberfest to reopen after bomb threat: Munich mayor
World News
09:55
Oktoberfest to reopen after bomb threat: Munich mayor
0
World News
09:24
Ethiopia church accident toll rises to 36 dead, 200 hurt: State media
World News
09:24
Ethiopia church accident toll rises to 36 dead, 200 hurt: State media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:44
Dozens killed as powerful quake strikes central Philippines
World News
03:44
Dozens killed as powerful quake strikes central Philippines
0
World News
03:48
'No immediate danger' at Ukraine nuclear plant after power loss: IAEA
World News
03:48
'No immediate danger' at Ukraine nuclear plant after power loss: IAEA
0
Lebanon News
03:53
President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit
Lebanon News
03:53
President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit
0
World News
05:03
Russia upped drone, missile strikes on Ukraine in September: AFP analysis
World News
05:03
Russia upped drone, missile strikes on Ukraine in September: AFP analysis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
2
Lebanon News
07:37
Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger
Lebanon News
07:37
Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
With no quorum, Lebanon’s parliament leaves elections hanging—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
With no quorum, Lebanon’s parliament leaves elections hanging—the details
6
Lebanon News
07:54
Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting
Lebanon News
07:54
Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting
7
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
8
Lebanon News
05:42
PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese
Lebanon News
05:42
PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More