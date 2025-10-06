Gold climbs above key $3,900 level for first time on safe-haven demand

06-10-2025 | 05:19
Gold climbs above key $3,900 level for first time on safe-haven demand
Gold climbs above key $3,900 level for first time on safe-haven demand

Gold prices touched an all-time high on Monday, soaring above $3,900-per-ounce level, as investors flocked to safe-haven bullion amid the U.S. government shutdown, broader economic uncertainty, and prospects of further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 1.2% at $3,932.40 per ounce, as of 0730 GMT, after hitting $3,944 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.2% to $3,956.50.


Reuters
 

France's Le Pen says snap legislative elections 'absolutely necessary'
Outgoing French PM says 'conditions were not fulfilled' to stay in office
