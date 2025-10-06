News
Gold climbs above key $3,900 level for first time on safe-haven demand
World News
06-10-2025
Gold climbs above key $3,900 level for first time on safe-haven demand
Gold prices touched an all-time high on Monday, soaring above $3,900-per-ounce level, as investors flocked to safe-haven bullion amid the U.S. government shutdown, broader economic uncertainty, and prospects of further Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Spot gold was up 1.2% at $3,932.40 per ounce, as of 0730 GMT, after hitting $3,944 earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.2% to $3,956.50.
Reuters
World News
Gold
Demand
Increase
Rise
