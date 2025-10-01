Italy and Greece call on Israel not to hurt Gaza flotilla activists

01-10-2025 | 07:24
Italy and Greece call on Israel not to hurt Gaza flotilla activists
Italy and Greece call on Israel not to hurt Gaza flotilla activists

Italy and Greece on Wednesday called on Israel not to hurt activists aboard an international flotilla, which is bracing for Israeli action to prevent it from delivering aid to Gaza.

"(We) are calling on the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety and security of the participants and to allow for all consular protection measures," the two countries said in a joint statement issued by their respective foreign ministers.

Rome and Athens also called on activists to accept a compromise proposal to hand over aid to the Catholic Church, letting it distribute it in Gaza, and avoid a direct confrontation with Israel.

Flotilla members have repeatedly rejected the proposal, saying that a key part of their mission is to challenge and expose Israel's naval blockade on Gaza, which they consider unlawful.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Italy

Greece

Israel

Flotilla

Aid

Gaza

