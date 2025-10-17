Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defense pact, FT reports

17-10-2025 | 00:19
Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defense pact, FT reports
Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defense pact, FT reports

Saudi Arabia is discussing a defense deal with the United States, with the kingdom hoping a deal can be struck when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the White House next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

