Louvre Museum closed as workers strike

World News
15-12-2025 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Louvre Museum closed as workers strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Louvre Museum closed as workers strike

The Louvre Museum closed its doors to thousands of disappointed visitors on Monday as staff launched a strike to protest working conditions at the Paris landmark, two months after a shocking robbery.

Workers are demanding extra staff and measures to tackle overcrowding, adding to the woes of the world's most visited museum just as France is gearing up for the Christmas holidays.

The strike comes nearly two months after the museum was the victim of an embarrassing daylight heist that saw crown jewels worth $102 million stolen.

"We are closed," a security agent told visitors on Monday morning, according to an AFP journalist. "Come back in a few hours."

Around 400 employees voted unanimously to continue their strike at a general meeting, the CGT and CFDT unions said.

"I'm very disappointed, because the Louvre was the main reason for our visit to Paris, because we wanted to see the 'Mona Lisa'," said 37-year-old Minsoo Kim, who travelled from Seoul to Paris with his wife for their honeymoon.

Natalia Brown, a 28-year-old tourist from London, said she was also disappointed.

"At the same time, I understand why they're doing it; it's just unfortunate timing for us."

Speaking on the eve of the action, Christian Galani, from the hard-left CGT union, said the strike would have broad support across the museum's 2,200-strong workforce.

"We're going to have a lot more strikers than usual," Galani said. "Normally, it's front-of-house and security staff. This time, there are scientists, documentarians, collections managers, even curators and colleagues in the workshops telling us they plan to go on strike."

All have different grievances, adding up to a picture of staff discontent inside the institution, just as it finds itself in a harsh public spotlight following the shocking robbery on October 19.

Reception and security staff complain they are understaffed and required to manage vast flows of people, with the home of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" welcoming several million people beyond its planned capacity each year.

A spontaneous walk-out protest on June 16 this year led the museum to temporarily close.

The Louvre has become a symbol of so-called "over-tourism," with the 30,000 daily visitors facing what unions call an "obstacle course" of hazards, long queues, and sub-standard toilets and catering.

Documentarians and curators are increasingly horrified by the state of disrepair inside the former royal palace, with a recent water leak and the closure of a gallery due to structural problems underlining the difficulties.

"The building is not in a good state," chief Louvre architect Francois Chatillon admitted in front of lawmakers last month during a parliamentary hearing.

Under-fire Louvre boss Laurence des Cars, who faces persistent calls to resign, warned the government in January in a widely publicised memo about leaks, overheating and the declining visitor experience.

After the memo, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a massive renovation plan for the museum, expected to cost 700 million to 800 million euros (up to $940 million).

AFP

World News

Paris

France

Louvre Museum

Strike

Protest

LBCI Next
Australia to toughen gun laws as it mourns deadly Bondi attack
Kremlin says Kyiv's non-NATO status is 'cornerstone' in talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

Louvre museum says to stay closed Monday after jewels heist

LBCI
World News
2025-12-08

Water leak at Paris Louvre Museum damages books at Egyptian antiquities department

LBCI
World News
2025-11-17

Louvre gallery closing due to structural weakness: Museum

LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Louvre heist a 'deafening wake-up call' for museum security: Auditor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:22

EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil

LBCI
World News
07:07

Pope urges end to anti-Semitic violence after Sydney attack

LBCI
World News
07:00

Australia to toughen gun laws as it mourns deadly Bondi attack

LBCI
World News
05:28

Kremlin says Kyiv's non-NATO status is 'cornerstone' in talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Former BDL governor Riad Salameh released on $14 million bail

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

FM Rajji meets UK envoy, stresses diplomacy and disarmament under state authority

LBCI
World News
05:40

Louvre Museum closed as workers strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israeli military halts planned strike in South Lebanon after army inspection

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan

LBCI
World News
04:13

Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism

LBCI
World News
03:25

Father and son gunmen kill 15 at Jewish festival on Australia's Bondi Beach

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:03

Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media

LBCI
World News
09:16

Ukraine's Zelensky ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More