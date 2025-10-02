Two killed, three wounded in Manchester synagogue attack: UK police

World News
02-10-2025 | 08:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two killed, three wounded in Manchester synagogue attack: UK police
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two killed, three wounded in Manchester synagogue attack: UK police

Two people were killed and three wounded in a car ramming and stabbing incident outside a synagogue in Manchester, northwest England, on Thursday, police said.

"A man believed to be the offender was shot by GMP (Greater Manchester Police) Firearms Officers and is also believed to be deceased," the force said on X, adding his death could not yet be confirmed due to "suspicious items on his person."

A bomb disposal unit was at the scene, it said, adding the three people wounded were in a "serious condition."


AFP
 

World News

Killed

Wounded

Manchester

Synagogue

Attack

UK

Police

LBCI Next
Russia says 'illegal' sanctions on Iran deepen crisis over its nuclear program
Erdogan accuses Israel of 'brutality' against Gaza flotilla
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:46

UK police say stabbing outside Manchester synagogue

LBCI
World News
06:37

UK PM says 'appalled' by Manchester synagogue attack

LBCI
World News
06:09

Four people wounded in Manchester attack, suspect shot: Police

LBCI
World News
10:01

Suspect shot in UK synagogue attack confirmed dead: Police

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:01

Suspect shot in UK synagogue attack confirmed dead: Police

LBCI
World News
09:20

Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza flotilla interception

LBCI
World News
08:37

Russia, Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each

LBCI
World News
08:30

Russia says 'illegal' sanctions on Iran deepen crisis over its nuclear program

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-25

Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:11

Italy's Meloni criticizes Gaza flotilla, planned general strike

LBCI
World News
05:46

UK police say stabbing outside Manchester synagogue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

UN says has verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon and Syria hold third committee meeting: will diplomatic hurdles be cleared?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Deputy PM Mitri: Cabinet to review army report on weapons, trust with Syria key focus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:23

Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Municipal fee hikes in Lebanon: Big cities gain, small towns struggle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Trump targets ‘narco-terrorism:’ A turning point in the global drug war?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More