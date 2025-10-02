Two killed, three wounded in Manchester synagogue attack: UK police

Two people were killed and three wounded in a car ramming and stabbing incident outside a synagogue in Manchester, northwest England, on Thursday, police said.



"A man believed to be the offender was shot by GMP (Greater Manchester Police) Firearms Officers and is also believed to be deceased," the force said on X, adding his death could not yet be confirmed due to "suspicious items on his person."



A bomb disposal unit was at the scene, it said, adding the three people wounded were in a "serious condition."





AFP