New drone sightings over Denmark's biggest military base
World News
27-09-2025 | 04:41
New drone sightings over Denmark's biggest military base
Unidentified drones were observed over Denmark's biggest military base, police said Saturday, the latest in a slew of sightings that Danish officials have called a "hybrid attack".
"I can confirm that we had an incident around 8:15 pm (1815 GMT Friday) that lasted for some hours. One to two drones were observed outside and over the airbase," duty officer Simon Skelsjaer told AFP, referring to the Karup military base.
He said police could not comment on where the drones came from, adding: "We didn't take them down."
AFP
World News
drone
sightings
Denmark's
biggest
military
