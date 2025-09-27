New drone sightings over Denmark's biggest military base

World News
27-09-2025 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New drone sightings over Denmark&#39;s biggest military base
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
New drone sightings over Denmark's biggest military base

Unidentified drones were observed over Denmark's biggest military base, police said Saturday, the latest in a slew of sightings that Danish officials have called a "hybrid attack".

"I can confirm that we had an incident around 8:15 pm (1815 GMT Friday) that lasted for some hours. One to two drones were observed outside and over the airbase," duty officer Simon Skelsjaer told AFP, referring to the Karup military base.

He said police could not comment on where the drones came from, adding: "We didn't take them down."

AFP

World News

drone

sightings

Denmark's

biggest

military

LBCI Next
Russia says seized three villages in east Ukraine
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-25

NATO taking Denmark drone incidents 'very seriously': Rutte

LBCI
World News
2025-09-23

Denmark PM says airport drone incident 'serious attack' on key infrastructure

LBCI
World News
2025-08-27

Denmark summons US charge d'affaires over Greenland 'interference' attempts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-04

Israeli drone drops leaflets over South Lebanon's Khiam, warning against ties to Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:29

Russia says seized three villages in east Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:13

New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM

LBCI
World News
06:59

Ukraine's military chief says Russia's 2025 offensives have failed

LBCI
World News
06:55

Tehran, Moscow sign $25 bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports

LBCI
World News
06:59

Ukraine's military chief says Russia's 2025 offensives have failed

LBCI
World News
03:13

New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More