Bessent says US food aid benefits could flow by Wednesday

World News
02-11-2025 | 10:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bessent says US food aid benefits could flow by Wednesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Bessent says US food aid benefits could flow by Wednesday

President Donald Trump wants to hear from the courts how to fund SNAP food aid benefits for needy Americans and payments could flow by Wednesday as ordered by a U.S. judge, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday.

Asked if that could be done to meet a federal judge's order that partial payments begin Wednesday, Bessent said, "Could be." Bessent also said on CNN's "State of the Union" program that the Trump administration will not appeal the court ruling.

Reuters

World News

benefits

could

Wednesday

LBCI Next
Belgium investigating new drone sightings over military base
Two dead, 10 injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-30

China-US trade deal could be signed next week, Bessent says

LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

Trump says ready to maintain US food aid funding despite government shutdown

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09

Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

Lebanese Army receives Spanish ship delivering food aid at Beirut Port

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:22

OPEC+ agrees slight oil production hike

LBCI
World News
10:58

Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan

LBCI
Middle East News
10:55

Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt

LBCI
World News
10:41

Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09

Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27

Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

LBCI
Middle East News
05:28

Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More