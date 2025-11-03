Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan was inaugurated as president on Monday, state TV showed, with an internet blackout still holding after election protests in which the opposition says hundreds were killed by security forces.



Hassan, who according to the Electoral Commission won 98 percent of the vote, took the oath in front of officials and foreign dignitaries on what appeared to be parade grounds in State House in the capital Dodoma, rather than at a stadium as usual.



Earlier the national broadcaster said the public would not attend the event.



AFP