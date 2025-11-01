Tanzania President Hassan wins election with 97.66% of vote: Commission

01-11-2025 | 01:44
Tanzania President Hassan wins election with 97.66% of vote: Commission
Tanzania President Hassan wins election with 97.66% of vote: Commission

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan won a landslide election victory with 97.66% of the vote, the electoral commission announced Saturday, after polls that lacked major opposition candidates and descended into violent protests.

"I declare Samia Suluhu Hassan the elected president of the United Republic of Tanzania through the CCM party," electoral commission chair Jacobs Mwambegele said on state television.

She won 31,913,866 out of 32,678,844 votes cast, he said.


AFP
 

