Nigeria constitution does not tolerate religious persecution: Government

World News
04-11-2025 | 06:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Nigeria constitution does not tolerate religious persecution: Government
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Nigeria constitution does not tolerate religious persecution: Government

The Nigerian government on Tuesday said the constitution did not allow religious persecution after U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened military intervention over the killing of Christians in the country.

"It's impossible for there to be a religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape or form by the government of Nigeria at any level," Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said at a press conference in Berlin.

The comment was the first by a senior Nigerian government official following Trump's threats on Sunday.

AFP

World News

Nigeria

Constitution

Religious Persecution

Government

LBCI Next
Germany's Merz calls for repatriation of Syrians as far-right surges
Hegseth says US-South Korea alliance focused on North Korea but 'flexibility' needed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:23

Trump does not rule out any kind of Nigeria military operation

LBCI
World News
2025-10-04

Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Israel threatens to resume fighting if Hamas does not respect Gaza truce deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:46

Dick Cheney, powerful former US vice president who pushed for Iraq war, dies at 84

LBCI
World News
06:43

Germany's Merz calls for repatriation of Syrians as far-right surges

LBCI
World News
05:15

Hegseth says US-South Korea alliance focused on North Korea but 'flexibility' needed

LBCI
World News
03:30

Ukraine attacks petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan with drones, Russia says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:36

Iraqi PM orders halt to imports of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene

LBCI
World News
06:43

Germany's Merz calls for repatriation of Syrians as far-right surges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
World News
2025-10-09

Silver price hits highest in decades at over $50

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More