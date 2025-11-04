Nigeria constitution does not tolerate religious persecution: Government

The Nigerian government on Tuesday said the constitution did not allow religious persecution after U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened military intervention over the killing of Christians in the country.



"It's impossible for there to be a religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape or form by the government of Nigeria at any level," Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said at a press conference in Berlin.



The comment was the first by a senior Nigerian government official following Trump's threats on Sunday.



AFP