Taliban government says US National Guard shooting 'does not concern' Afghanistan

03-12-2025 | 08:28
Taliban government says US National Guard shooting 'does not concern' Afghanistan
Taliban government says US National Guard shooting 'does not concern' Afghanistan

The Taliban government said Wednesday that the alleged shooting of two National Guard members, one fatally, by an Afghan man in Washington last month had nothing to do with Afghanistan.

"The person who committed this act was trained by the Americans themselves," foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a video published by his office, the first official Taliban reaction to the shooting.

"So this incident does not concern the Afghan government or people," he said.

AFP
 

