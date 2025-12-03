News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taliban government says US National Guard shooting 'does not concern' Afghanistan
World News
03-12-2025 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Taliban government says US National Guard shooting 'does not concern' Afghanistan
The Taliban government said Wednesday that the alleged shooting of two National Guard members, one fatally, by an Afghan man in Washington last month had nothing to do with Afghanistan.
"The person who committed this act was trained by the Americans themselves," foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a video published by his office, the first official Taliban reaction to the shooting.
"So this incident does not concern the Afghan government or people," he said.
AFP
World News
government
National
Guard
shooting
'does
concern'
Afghanistan
Next
EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen
Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-21
US deal on Bagram base 'not possible' says Afghan Taliban official
World News
2025-09-21
US deal on Bagram base 'not possible' says Afghan Taliban official
0
World News
2025-09-29
Afghanistan's Taliban shutting down communications 'until further notice': AFP
World News
2025-09-29
Afghanistan's Taliban shutting down communications 'until further notice': AFP
0
World News
2025-11-26
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
World News
2025-11-26
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
0
World News
2025-11-04
Nigeria constitution does not tolerate religious persecution: Government
World News
2025-11-04
Nigeria constitution does not tolerate religious persecution: Government
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:18
EU chief presents two-year 90 billion euro funding plan for Ukraine
World News
08:18
EU chief presents two-year 90 billion euro funding plan for Ukraine
0
World News
07:57
Germany says Russia not moving to 'negotiating mode' on Ukraine
World News
07:57
Germany says Russia not moving to 'negotiating mode' on Ukraine
0
World News
05:39
Zelensky says Ukraine negotiator to hold talks with EU in Brussels
World News
05:39
Zelensky says Ukraine negotiator to hold talks with EU in Brussels
0
World News
05:25
EU's Russian gas ban will 'accelerate' bloc's power decline: Kremlin
World News
05:25
EU's Russian gas ban will 'accelerate' bloc's power decline: Kremlin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Speaker Berri: Hezbollah fully complied with ceasefire, Israel still occupies Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Speaker Berri: Hezbollah fully complied with ceasefire, Israel still occupies Lebanese territory
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
President Aoun meets David Hale, Melhem Riachy, and Minifootball Federation delegation
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
President Aoun meets David Hale, Melhem Riachy, and Minifootball Federation delegation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:50
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details
Lebanon News
11:50
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action
3
Lebanon News
03:37
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:37
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:23
Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace
Lebanon News
10:23
Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace
5
Lebanon News
07:11
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
Lebanon News
07:11
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
6
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation
7
Lebanon News
03:30
Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation
Lebanon News
03:30
Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation
8
Lebanon News
06:44
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
Lebanon News
06:44
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More