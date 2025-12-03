Zelensky says Ukraine negotiator to hold talks with EU in Brussels

Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem Umerov will hold talks with the EU in Brussels on Wednesday before preparing for a U.S. meeting with Donald Trump's envoys, who left Moscow with no breakthrough on a peace deal, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.



Writing on social media, Zelensky said Umerov and Ukraine's chief of general staff Andriy Gnatov will hold talks with EU security advisors and "after Brussels ... will begin preparations with envoys of President Trump in the United States."



AFP