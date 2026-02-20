Takaichi urges accelerated talks on constitution, imperial succession changes

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that she wanted to accelerate talks on changes to the country's constitution and the imperial family's succession rules.



"I hope that discussions will deepen on how to ensure stable imperial succession... leading toward the revision of the Imperial House Law," she told parliament.



"With regard to constitutional amendment, I hope that constructive discussions that transcend party lines will accelerate in the Constitutional Review Committee... and that more active debate than ever before will deepen among the people," she said.



AFP