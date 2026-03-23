Trump tells AFP 'things are going very well' on Iran

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23-03-2026 | 09:27
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Trump tells AFP &#39;things are going very well&#39; on Iran
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Trump tells AFP 'things are going very well' on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump told AFP on Monday that "things are going very well" with Iran, shortly after announcing talks with Tehran and a five-day pause on targeting the Islamic republic's power plants.

"Things are going very well," Trump said in brief comments by telephone to AFP when asked about Iran, following an earlier Truth Social post on the negotiations that immediately sent oil prices tumbling.


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