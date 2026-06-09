Beijing says 'firmly opposed' to US blacklist of Chinese companies

Beijing said on Tuesday it "firmly opposed" the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies, after Washington added tech giants Alibaba and Baidu to a list of firms it says are aiding the Chinese military.



"China has consistently and firmly opposed the United States' generalisation of the concept of national security... and its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news briefing, urging Washington to "correct its erroneous practices."



AFP



