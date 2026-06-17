The fatal shooting in eastern Poland of a Russian artist known for his caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely politically motivated, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday.



"All indications are that this is a political murder," said Tusk of the murder of Semyon Skrepetsky, whose real name is Robert Kuzovkov. "If it was commissioned by Russia, then this is also a very serious matter with an international dimension."



AFP