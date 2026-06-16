Russian artist critical of Putin shot dead in Poland, Belarusians arrested: Police

A Russian artist known for his satires of President Vladimir Putin was shot dead in eastern Poland, officials said on Tuesday.



"An investigation is being conducted... into the murder of a 44-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation... known in the media as Semyon Skrepecki," the spokesman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin, Marcin Kozak, told journalists.



Two Belarusian nationals have been arrested in connection with his murder, he added.



AFP