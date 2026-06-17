Trump says he had good talks with Putin and Zelensky

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17-06-2026 | 10:53
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Trump says he had good talks with Putin and Zelensky
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Trump says he had good talks with Putin and Zelensky

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has had good talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in France.

Zelensky and his European allies came to this week's ⁠G7 summit in the French lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains hoping to impress upon Trump that Ukraine's battlefield fortunes had improved thanks to its drone incursions deep into Russia.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, Trump did not want to say ⁠if he thought Putin was more responsible for the conflict in Ukraine. "Well, I don't want to comment on that, because I'm trying to ⁠get it settled, and that doesn't make it easy."

Trump was also non-committal whether the United States ⁠would impose sanctions on Russia. "We are looking at that, we're seeing how far ⁠the price of oil comes down, it's, it's really tumbling."


Reuters
 

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