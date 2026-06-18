Hegseth announces review of US force posture in Europe

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18-06-2026 | 04:22
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Hegseth announces review of US force posture in Europe
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Hegseth announces review of US force posture in Europe

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told NATO Thursday the Pentagon will conduct a review of its force presence in Europe within the next six months, as Washington pressures allies to step up their defenses.

"I'm announcing today a six month Department of War review that will examine America's force posture and basing in Europe -- up to six months, could be less," Hegseth told a meeting of NATO defense ministers.


AFP
 

World News

Pete Hegseth

Review

US

Force

Europe

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