Iran negotiators to go to Switzerland to discuss US deal

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20-06-2026 | 10:12
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Iran negotiators to go to Switzerland to discuss US deal
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Iran negotiators to go to Switzerland to discuss US deal

Iran's foreign ministry said on Saturday that its negotiating delegation would travel to Switzerland to discuss the implementation of the agreement signed between it and the United States to halt the Mideast war.

Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the team would "travel to Switzerland to follow up and demand implementation of the other party's commitments" under the deal, according to the official news agency IRNA.

AFP

World News

Iran

Switzerland

United States

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