Russian-occupied Crimea suspends fuel sales: Moscow-backed governor

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21-06-2026 | 03:32
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Russian-occupied Crimea suspends fuel sales: Moscow-backed governor
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Russian-occupied Crimea suspends fuel sales: Moscow-backed governor

Fuel sales to the general public are suspended in Russian-occupied Crimea, in Ukraine, the local Moscow-backed governor said on Sunday, as Kyiv stepped up strikes on Russian supply lines.

"Today, June 21, starting from 09:00am (0700 GMT), fuel sales at Crimean petrol stations have been suspended," said governor Sergey Aksyonov, adding that fuel would only be sold to state enterprises.

AFP

World News

Crimea

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