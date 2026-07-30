Suspected Russian missile in Poland shows Moscow 'ready to escalate': Merz

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30-07-2026 | 10:25
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Suspected Russian missile in Poland shows Moscow &#39;ready to escalate&#39;: Merz
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Suspected Russian missile in Poland shows Moscow 'ready to escalate': Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday in a post on X that a suspected Russian missile which crashed in eastern Poland showed "Russia's recklessness and readiness to escalate".

Earlier Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said fragments of the missile, which crashed overnight near the city of Lublin, "point to a Russian Kh-101 missile".

AFP
 

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