Gold rebounds from one-week low as Iran cites progress in peace talks

Gold ‌on Monday rebounded from a more than one-week low hit in the last session, as oil prices fell after Iran cited progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks, though bets of higher interest rates after hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve signals weighed on the metal's outlook.



Spot gold was up 0.9% at $4,197.41 per ounce, as of 0238 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since June ⁠11 on Friday. U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.7% to $4,215.90.



Reuters