US Federal Reserve says Greenspan helped 'anchor' public confidence in central bank

World News
22-06-2026 | 08:53
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US Federal Reserve says Greenspan helped &#39;anchor&#39; public confidence in central bank
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US Federal Reserve says Greenspan helped 'anchor' public confidence in central bank

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday expressed "deep sadness" at the passing of former chairman Alan Greenspan, lauding his contributions to "monetary policy and economic thought," according to a statement.

"Under his leadership, the Federal Reserve achieved a sustained era of price stability that supported economic growth and helped anchor the public's confidence in the institution," the Fed statement said.




AFP

World News

US

Greenspan

Central Bank

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