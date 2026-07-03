Pope calls for 'moderation' in US public discourse

World News
03-07-2026 | 11:55
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Pope calls for &#39;moderation&#39; in US public discourse
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Pope calls for 'moderation' in US public discourse

Pope Leo XIV called for "moderation" in U.S. public discourse on Friday as the country celebrated its 250th birthday, in his first speech focused on U.S. politics.

Without mentioning U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. pope urged Americans to find "common ground" and "unity" and spoke of how "successive waves of immigrants" had shaped the future of the country.

AFP

World News

United States

Pope Leo XIV

Politics

Donald Trump

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