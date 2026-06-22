Any unfreezing of Iranian funds will not finance terrorism: Vance

If Iranian funds are ever unfrozen under a deal to end the Middle East war, Washington can ensure that the money does not finance terrorism, U.S. Vice President JD Vance insisted Monday.



"If we ever unfreeze Iranian assets, we can ensure that... Iranian money goes to help the people of Iran and not to fund terrorism," Vance told reporters at Burgenstock, maintaining that talks at the Swiss resort had made sure that "if Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they're going to go to make American farmers richer and to feed the Iranian people".



AFP