IS suspect killed in raid ahead of Ankara NATO summit

World News
24-06-2026 | 05:39
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IS suspect killed in raid ahead of Ankara NATO summit
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IS suspect killed in raid ahead of Ankara NATO summit

Police shot dead a man suspected of ties to Islamic State (IS) group militants during a police raid on a district near Ankara, security sources told Turkish media Wednesday.

According to the DHA and IHA news agencies, the incident occurred in Sazagasi, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the capital during police raids early Tuesday morning.

The victim was shot dead while his wife, also suspected of IS ties, was wounded and arrested.

AFP

World News

suspect

killed

ahead

Ankara

summit

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