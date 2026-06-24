France announces first Ebola case

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24-06-2026 | 05:37
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France announces first Ebola case
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France announces first Ebola case

France on Wednesday announced its first confirmed case of Ebola identified on its territory, a doctor who had returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The health ministry "confirms today the identification of a first positive case of Ebola virus disease on national territory," it said. Contacted by AFP, the ministry specified that the case was identified in mainland France.

AFP

World News

France

Ebola

Case

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